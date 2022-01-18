Tata Tiago to get an updated XZ+ variant in India

Tata Tiago to get an updated XZ+ variant in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 18, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

2022 Tata Tiago XZ+ to be launched in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

In addition to the CNG model, Tata Motors is expected to launch the updated XZ+ variant of its Tiago hatchback in India tomorrow i.e January 19. The model will flaunt cosmetic changes, new features including projector headlights, and shall be available in a new shade. It will draw power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 85hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tata Tiago has been available in India for quite some time and the introduction of an updated XZ+ variant as well as a CNG version, should boost its sales even more.

The car is expected to be priced competitively on our shores. The hatchback will take on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai i10 GRAND NIOS.

Exteriors The car will have 15-inch wheels and projector headlights

Photo credit: CarWale

The new Tata Tiago XZ+ will have an Infinity Black-colored roof, chrome elements on the front grille, door handles, and tailgate as well as projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It will flaunt a roof-mounted antenna, rain-sensing wipers, and Sonic Silver-colored 15-inch alloy wheels. It will be available in Midnight Plum, Daytona Gray, Opal White, Flame Red, and Arizona Blue shades.

Information It will run on an 85hp, 1.2-liter engine

The upcoming Tata Tiago XZ+ will be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 85hp of power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3,300rpm. The motor will be paired to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback will get a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Tata Tiago XZ+ will have a spacious dual-tone black and beige-colored cabin with five seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, auto climate control, parking sensors, and key-less entry. It will house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by a rear-view parking camera, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors.

Information 2022 Tata Tiago XZ+: Pricing and availability

Tata Motors will reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Tiago XZ+ at the time of launch tomorrow. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 6.4 lakh (ex-showroom).