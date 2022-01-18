Cyborg Bob-e electric motorbike launched in India at Rs. 95,000

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 18, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

Cyborg launches its Bob-e electric bike in India (Photo credit: Ignitron Motocorp)

Ignitron Motocorp-owned Cyborg has launched its Bob-e motorcycle in India. To recall, it was unveiled earlier this month and its bookings are open. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty design and offers several electronic riding aids including cruise control. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 110km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bob-e is Cyborg's second offering in India. Its unique looks and decent features should appeal to buyers in the country.

It is expected to raise the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment on our shores. The vehicle goes against rivals such as the Revolt RV400 and the upcoming made-in-India Tork Kratos which will be launched on January 26.

Design The bike has 12-inch wheels and a USB charger

The Cyborg Bob-e flaunts a single-piece seat, a low-set handlebar, a prominent beak, an elevated tail section, and a muscular fuel tank-like structure. The motorcycle packs an LED headlamp with DRLs, a Bluetooth-enabled LED instrument console, and a USB charger. It rides on 12-inch wheels, weighs 150kg, and is available in two color options, namely, Red and Black.

Information It can accelerate from 0-40km/h in 3 seconds

The Cyborg Bob-e houses an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a removable 2.88kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle delivers a range of 110km on a single charge, has a top-speed of 85km/h, and sprints from 0-40km/h in three seconds.

Safety Four riding modes are available

Photo credit: Ignitron Motocorp

In terms of safety equipment, the Cyborg Bob-e is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with CBS, cruise control, and reverse assist. Urban, Sports, Eco, and Drive riding modes are also offered. Suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Cyborg Bob-e: Pricing

In India, the Cyborg Bob-e electric motorbike carries a price-tag of Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked by paying an amount of Rs. 999. However, its delivery details are yet to be revealed.