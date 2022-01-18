Tata Safari Dark Edition: A look at its best features

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 18, 2022, 04:18 pm 3 min read

Key highlights of Tata Safari Dark Edition (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition version of its Safari in India. It is based on the XT+ and XZ+ trims. The SUV has a stunning look and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine. It also gets a luxurious cabin loaded with tech-based features. Let us have a look at some of its highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Dark Edition is the latest addition to the Safari line-up on our shores and makes it the fifth Tata vehicle to receive the special, all-black treatment. It is expected to attract quite a few buyers in India.

The SUV carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 19.05 lakh and goes against rivals such as the Hyundai ALCAZAR, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.

Exteriors The car gets Xenon HID projector headlamps for lighting

The Tata Safari Dark Edition flaunts an Oberon Black paint job with a deep blue undertone. The design is complemented by sporty-looking 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels. There is also a silvered "#DARK" badge as well as black embellishments on the headlight bezels, roof rail inserts and the grille with Tri-Arrow motifs. For lighting, Xenon HID projector headlights and 3D LED taillamps are offered.

Interiors There are ventilated seats in the first and second rows

Tata Safari Dark Edition has a blacked-out 3-row cabin with a wide panoramic sunroof, a dashboard with a Blackstone Matrix insert on it, and Benecke Kaliko upholstery with deep blue-colored Tri Arrow perforation. It also houses ventilated seats in the first and second rows, an air purifier that keeps Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in check, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Technology Six airbags and Advanced ESP ensure the passengers' safety

The Tata Safari Dark Edition SUV houses a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. An 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology support is also available. For ensuring the passengers' safety, a perimetric alarm system, a tire pressure monitoring system, six airbags, hill descent control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold facility, and Advanced ESP are offered.

Performance Terrain response modes are available for a smooth ride

Tata Safari Dark Edition is fueled by a 2.0-liter, turbo-diesel engine that churns out 170hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual/torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV gets three terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet) as well as three driving modes, namely, Eco, City, and Sport for a smooth and comfortable ride. Cruise control feature allows for effortless long drives on highways.