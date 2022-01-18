2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R debuts with new color scheme

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 18, 2022, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki reveals its 2022 Ninja ZX-25R motorbike (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the 2022 version of its Ninja ZX-25R motorbike for the international markets. Its availability in India seems unclear. The vehicle flaunts a new shade called Twilight Blue, mated with gray logos on the fairings as well as red and white highlights. It draws power from a 249.8cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that makes 50.3hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is the world's most powerful quarter-liter motorbike and offers good looks and electronic riding aids. It bears a hefty price-tag and should attract several buyers in Japan.

The bike is unlikely to be introduced in India as the brand will be unable to price it competitively. However, if it debuts here, the competition in the two-wheeler segment will be raised.

Design The bike has a USB charging port and all-LED lighting

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has a muscular fuel tank, rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, a raised windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It can store 15-liter of fuel, has a seat height of 785mm, and tips the scales at 180kg.

Information It is fueled by a 50hp, 250cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is powered by a 249.8cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 50.3hp and a peak torque of 22.9Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

Photo credit: Kawasaki

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, traction control, and two power modes for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the 2022 iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R sports a price-figure of JPY 9,35,000 (around Rs. 6.1 lakh). It will be up for grabs in the country from February onward.