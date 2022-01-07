CES 2022: Cadillac's new autonomous concept car 'InnerSpace' redefines luxury

CES 2022: Cadillac's new autonomous concept car 'InnerSpace' redefines luxury

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 12:45 am 3 min read

Cadillac InnerSpace autonomous concept car unveiled

As an addition to its Halo Concept Portfolio of vehicles, US automaker Cadillac has unveiled a new concept car called InnerSpace at the CES 2022 event. It is touted to be a "dramatic, two-passenger electric and autonomous luxury vehicle" designed to offer passengers increased personal time. It boasts technologies like AI machine learning, biometric input, General Motors' Ultifi software platform, and special tires.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cadillac had unveiled two Halo concept cars last year, namely PersonalSpace and SocialSpace. The InnerSpace introduced at the CES 2022 reimagines Cadillac's compact and personal models with a fully autonomous experience for two passengers.

The car will not go into production anytime soon but it previews what lies ahead in the future where fully autonomous cars will be mainstream.

Exterior The InnerSpace has panoramic roof and side glass

The Cadillac InnerSpace bears a sleek, sports car-like design with a swooping silhouette and a boat tail rear. On the front, there is a large closed-off grille area and an illuminated badge. There is panoramic glass on the roof and part of the body's sides. When you open the door, the roof pulls up and the seats pivot outwards for comfortable entry/exit.

Tires Special tires mitigate sound resonance for quiet ride

The Cadillac InnerSpace's tires are specially developed by Goodyear. They feature SoundComfort technology, which helps mitigate soundwave resonance for a quiet ride. The petroleum-based oil used in tires is also replaced with soybean oil and rice husk-based silica. Goodyear's SightLine and tire intelligence technologies provide information such as pressure, temperature, load, and other performance parameters to assist autonomous driving.

Information It boasts a wireless battery management system

The Cadillac InnerSpace is a fully electric vehicle and is equipped with Ultium Platform's wireless battery management system. The battery modules are spread evenly around the vehicle, which gives more design freedom and space for making the cabin spacious.

Interiors It has a sports car-like low seating arrangement

The Cadillac InnerSpace has a two-seater cabin with a sports car-like low seating position and low-profile floor. It has a large panoramic AI-driven SMD LED display, which enables passengers to choose from entertainment, augmented reality engagement, and wellness recovery themes for an immersive experience during the drive. Additional themes and features can be added over the air. There is no steering wheel on offer.

Information Cadillac InnerSpace: Availability

The Cadillac InnerSpace is a concept car and it is unclear if it would head to production anytime soon. However, its design elements and some features might be integrated into future electric production models.