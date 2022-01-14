Yezdi Adventure v/s Royal Enfield Himalayan: Which one is better?

Yezdi Adventure v/s Royal Enfield Himalayan: A comparison

Classic Legends-owned Yezdi launched its Adventure motorcycle in India yesterday. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design, packs an LCD instrument cluster with support for navigation, and is fueled by a BS6-compliant 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. At a price-point of around Rs. 2 lakh, should you buy the Adventure or the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is another great choice? Let us find out.

The Yezdi Adventure marks the comeback of the Yezdi brand in India and offers decent features and performance at a competitive price. The vehicle should rack up quite a few sales on our shores.

On the other hand, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan has been on sale here since February last year. It is a sporty-looking motorcycle with immense popularity.

The Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a raised windscreen, an upswept exhaust, a prominent beak, and spoked wheels. The Adventure packs a digital instrument console, a Type-C charger, and LED headlamps as well as taillights. The Himalayan gets a semi-digital instrument panel, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. Both the bikes also offer smartphone connectivity.

The Yezdi Adventure can store 15.5-liter of fuel, has a wheelbase of 1,465mm, and tips the scales at 188kg. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has a 15-liter fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,465mm, and weighs 199kg.

The Yezdi Adventure draws power from a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.7hp/29.9Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is fueled by a 411cc, single-cylinder mill that generates a maximum power of 24.3hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. Transmission duties on the bike are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of safety equipment, the Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan get disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former also offers three ride modes: Road, Off-road, and Rain. Suspension duties on the two motorcycles are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The Yezdi Adventure starts at Rs. 2.1 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.19 lakh. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 2.14-2.22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Our vote goes to the Yezdi Adventure as it has better features, weighs less, and offers good performance. It also bears a slightly lower starting price-tag.