Prior to launch, Royal Enfield Scram 411 found testing

Prior to launch, Royal Enfield Scram 411 found testing

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 02, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Scram 411 previewed in spy shots

Royal Enfield is expected to launch its Scram 411 motorcycle in India soon. In the latest development, a production-specific test mule of the bike has been spotted on the roads, revealing important details about its design. The pictures suggest that it will have an upswept exhaust, a circular headlight, fork gaiters, and no windshield. It will be fueled by a 411cc, single-cylinder engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Scram 411 will be the road-biased version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Barring a few cosmetic changes, both the two-wheelers will be almost identical. Once it debuts in India, the competition in the market will be raised to a great extent. The upcoming motorcycle should be affordably priced, and its good looks and excellent performance should appeal to the customers.

Design The bike will have 19-inch wheels and a single-piece seat

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will flaunt a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike will pack a twin-pod instrument cluster, front and rear mudguards, and a full-LED lighting setup. It will ride on 19-inch wire-spoked wheels shod in block pattern tires.

Information It will be fueled by a 24hp, 411cc engine

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will run on a 411cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC engine that makes 24.3hp of power and 32Nm of torque. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety It will flaunt telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Scram 411: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 in India are yet to be disclosed. However, it should be roughly Rs. 15,000 cheaper than the Himalayan and cost around Rs. 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).