Cyborg Yoda e-cruiser, with 120km range, goes official in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 02, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

Cyborg unveils its Yoda bike in India

Ignitron Motocorp-owned Cyborg has unveiled a cruiser bike in India called Yoda. Its pricing details will be disclosed later. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a premium neo-retro look and would get a full-LED setup for lighting as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 120km on a single charge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Cyborg plans to set up battery swapping stations at an interval of 1km in India. It will also join hands with local vendors in order to provide roadside assistance. These moves should greatly aid the Yoda bike once it debuts in India. Also, if it is priced competitively, it will take on rivals from Ola, Ather, and Revolt.

Design The bike has split-style seats and high-set handlebars

The Cyborg Yoda has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank-like structure, split-style seats, forward-set footpegs, a pillion backrest, an anti-theft alarm, a circular headlight as well as turn indicators, high-set handlebars, and panniers. The bike gets an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. Its kerb weight and ground clearance will be disclosed later.

Information It promises a range of 120km

The Cyborg Yoda is fueled by an electric powertrain the specifications and power figures of which are yet to be disclosed. However, the two-wheeler is touted to deliver a range of 120km on a single charge.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Cyborg Yoda should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS or CBS might also be offered for better handling. Suspension duties on the electric motorbike would be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual spring shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Cyborg Yoda: Availability

Cyborg will announce details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Yoda bike in India at the time of its launch. The event is expected to take place here soon.