Rungu Dualie electric bike launched in the US: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 02, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

Rungu launches Dualie e-bike in the US

US automaker Rungu has launched the Dualie bike in its home country. It is offered in five variants. As for the highlights, the vehicle has two front wheels and is equipped with an LED headlight as well as an LCD instrument console. It is fueled by an electric powertrain that can push it on gradients as steep as 27 degrees.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Rungu Dualie is a 3-wheeler bike meant for off-roading and offers decent looks. This should aid it in getting buyers in the US. We can also see this vehicle making its way to India in limited numbers. Biking enthusiasts here will find it to be a decent product, provided they are willing to spend the necessary amount.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and pedals

The Rungu Dualie has a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, pedals, and an optional trailer hitch to tow a small cart. The vehicle packs an LCD instrument console, an LED headlight, and rides on spoked wheels shod in Maxxis tires, that are meant for rough-road riding. It sports a black paint job with orange accents on its frame.

Information It runs on a 52V electric motor

The Rungu Dualie packs a 52V mid-mounted electric motor linked to battery packs that vary between 780-936Wh. The setup delivers 328Nm of torque at the rear wheel. However, the vehicle's range is yet to be revealed.

Safety It gets dual front disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Rungu Dualie is equipped with dual disc brakes on the front side and a single disc on the rear end. There is no CBS or ABS for better handling. On the other hand, the suspension duties on the electric bike are taken care of by two pairs of adjustable forks on the front side.

Information Rungu Dualie: Pricing

In the US, the Rungu Dualie electric bike carries a starting price tag of $4,899 (around Rs. 3.76 lakh). However, no details related to its pricing and availability in India are currently available.