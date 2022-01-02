SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) SUV to start at Rs. 36.5 lakh

SKODA's KODIAQ (facelift) SUV will begin at Rs. 36.5 lakh

Czech automaker SKODA will launch the facelifted iteration of its KODIAQ SUV in India on January 10. The car will be offered in three trim levels, namely Style, Sportline, and L&K. Its prices will reportedly start at Rs. 36.5 lakh. As for highlights, the vehicle has a refreshed design and a feature-loaded cabin. Here, it will be fueled only by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The SKODA KODIAQ was discontinued in India in April 2020 and is making a comeback as a facelifted model after nearly two years. Its deliveries will start from January 14 onward. The four-wheeler will raise the competition in the SUV segment. At its price point, it will take on rivals such as the Citroen C5 Aircross and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Exteriors The car has narrow headlights and roof rails

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a sculpted bonnet, sleek headlamps with new LED DRLs, a large butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and a revised bumper. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information It will run on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

In India, the SKODA KODIAQ will be fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 190hp/320Nm. The mill will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. Three driving modes: Standard, Sport, and Comfort will also be offered.

Interiors The SUV gets ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, three rows of seats, new upholstery, ambient lighting, a 2-spoke steering wheel, 3-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Nine airbags, front and rear parking sensors, as well as hands-free parking ensure the passengers' safety. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console.

Information 2022 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing

In India, the Style model of the 2022 SKODA KODIAQ will be priced at Rs. 36.5 lakh, while the Sportline trim will bear a price tag of Rs. 37.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The cost of the L&K variant will be revealed later.