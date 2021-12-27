Auto Yamaha's limited-run XSR 155 sold out within hours

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 02:02 pm

Limited-edition Yamaha XSR 155 is designed by Zeus Customs

Yamaha's custom-made XSR 155 bike, which was unveiled at the recently held Thailand Motor Expo, has sold out within hours of going on sale. The special motorcycle is limited to just 100 units. It has been designed in collaboration with Zeus Customs and costs THB 91,500 (roughly Rs. 2.05 lakh). The Zeus Customs kit transforms the design of the bike into a cafe racer.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The special XSR 155 motorcycle has been produced in-house by Zeus Customs, where it got modified into a retro cafe racer model with a bold and attractive appearance. However, the changes on the XSR 155 are only cosmetic in nature. Popularity of the limited-edition bike is clearly evident with all the 100 units getting sold out.

Design The two-wheeler flaunts a new headlamp housing and clip-on handlebars

The Zeus Customs-made Yamaha XSR 155 features a naked look with a matte gray paint scheme. It comes equipped with smaller fenders, a redesigned headlamp unit, clip-on handlebars, a muscular fuel tank with Zeus Customs badge, an upswept exhaust, and a dual-tone seat with stripes. The bike also houses a digital instrument console and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The limited-edition Yamaha XSR 155 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder motor that churns out 19.3hp of maximum power and 15Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes are available for safety

For the rider's safety, the Yamaha XSR 155 cafe racer motorbike comes with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling while applying the brakes. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by standard telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha XSR 155: Pricing and availability

The Zeus Customs designed Yamaha XSR 155 carries a price-tag of THB 91,500 (roughly Rs. 2.05 lakh) in Thailand. As for its availability, all the 100 units have been sold out.