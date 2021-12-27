Auto Maserati Grecale Trofeo, with larger multi-spoke alloy wheels, spotted testing

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 01:28 pm

Maserati Grecale Trofeo's spy images reveal exterior features

Maserati is expected to unveil the Grecale range next year. In the latest development, the Trofeo variant of the SUV has been spotted testing in Sweden, revealing its design highlights. As per the images, the car will feature a similar design as the standard model, except with bigger multi-spoke alloy wheels and quad exhausts. A 3.0-liter V6 engine is rumored to fuel the vehicle.

The Grecale Trofeo is a sportier version of Maserati's Grecale SUV, which will be placed below the Levante at the time of launch. The Grecale was slated to be unveiled last month, however, the debut got postponed due to the global chip shortage. The Trofeo version will pose rival to luxury SUVs such as Porsche Macan and Jaguar E-Pace.

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo will feature a vertical slat grille, a narrow blacked-out air dam, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, high-mounted stop lamp, a window wiper, wrap-around taillamps, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear section.

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo will be powered by a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine which fuels the MC20. It currently produces 641hp of power and 730Nm of torque on the MC20.

The latest images do not reveal the interiors of the Maserati Grecale Trofeo. However, the four-wheeler will offer a luxurious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and powered seats. It should also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and traction control should be available.

The official pricing and availability information of the Maserati Grecale Trofeo will be announced later in 2022. It will be unveiled after the standard Grecale breaks cover.