BYD e6 review: Solid electric MPV for commercial use

Published on Dec 27, 2021, 11:10 am

2021 BYD e6 has been launched at Rs. 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Chinese automaker BYD is one of the largest sellers of EVs in the world and has recently cemented its presence in the Indian market with the launch of the e6 MPV. For the time being, this all-electric 5-seater MPV is aimed at commercial buyers, including fleet operators. However, we might see it being offered to private buyers in the future. Here's our review.

Why does this story matter?

Electric mobility is on the cusp of going mainstream and the commercial segment will switch from diesel to electric in the next few years. Hence, BYD is aiming to electrify commercial transport with its range of commercial vehicles and is testing the waters with its products, including the new e6. This story provides a detailed driving impression of the e6 and its real-world range.

Exteriors The car has a simple yet pleasing design

With a length of 4,695mm, the e6 is quite long and has a simple yet pleasing design language. The silhouette is of an MPV but the tapering roofline gives it a sporty touch. There is no conventional grille at the front but it has large swept-back headlamps with LED DRLs. Even the rear gets wide taillamps for a premium stance.

Interiors The cabin has a simple design with an all-black theme

Step inside and the interiors are also simple in design with an all-black layout. Quality on offer is decent but lags behind other MPVs in terms of the materials used. That said, we liked the clutter-free dashboard and the touchscreen which has a unique rotatable function. The 3-spoke steering wheel looks sporty and is nice to hold while the driver's display is analog.

Space The rear seats offer excellent space

With an ample wheelbase of 2,800mm, the e6 has a spacious cabin while surprisingly being only a 5-seater. That said, the rear seat offers fantastic space and the seats themselves are quite comfortable. A flat floor further makes it comfortable for three passengers. BYD also claims its 580-liter boot capacity is the highest in its class and it also has a low loading lip.

Features From a rear-view camera to pre-installed apps

The e6 gets a decent equipment list, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with pre-installed apps. You also get an air filter that claims to offer protection similar to a medical mask. Elsewhere, you get automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). However, it misses out on comfort features like a rear armrest and powered seats.

Performance The electric motor provides a seamless driving experience

The e6 packs in a single electric motor along with a 71.7kWh battery pack. The total power output is 95hp/180Nm while the top-speed is limited to 130km/h. The electric motor provides a seamless driving experience and it feels much quicker than what power figures suggest. The ride quality is on the pliant side and there is also an option to tweak the regenerative braking.

Range The official claimed range is 520km

The claimed range stands at 520km but what is remarkable is that the actual figure is quite close to that. We got around 480km with a mix of city and highway driving but a more restrained driving style can achieve more. BYD claims its "Blade battery" technology is the reason for the efficiency and it is also able to sustain long use.

Our verdict Is it worth the money?

Available in eight cities, for now, the BYD e6 is priced at Rs. 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and that means it is more expensive than its conventional petrol/diesel rivals. However, the impressive range and lower running costs make it far cheaper to use than other MPVs. Overall, for its intended audience of premium fleet operators, the BYD e6 is a great option to consider.

BYD e6 What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Impressive range and battery reliability Spacious interiors Pliant ride quality Unique styling Bad Stuff: Lacks features expected for its price Not available as a 7-seater Limited availability in few cities