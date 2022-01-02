2022 Yamaha FZ-S, with cosmetic updates, to be launched soon

Jan 02, 2022

Yamaha to introduce 2022 FZ-S bike in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha is likely to launch the 2022 version of its FZ-S motorbike in India soon. It will be offered in three versions, namely FZ, FZ-S, and FZ-S Deluxe. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler shall bear cosmetic changes and get new color options. It will draw power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 12.2hp of power.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Yamaha FZ-S is an affordably priced bike with good looks, great features, and excellent performance. The introduction of new color choices and cosmetic updates should make it an attractive proposition, thereby drawing in even more customers. The two-wheeler will run on a BS6-compliant engine and shall rival the likes of Suzuki Gixxer and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on our shores.

Design The bike will be available in six colors

Depending on the variant, the 2022 Yamaha FZ-S will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, dual-tone single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and colored wheels. The bike will pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a full-LED lighting setup. It will be offered in six shades, including Black Metallic, Matte Dull Red, Deep Red Metallic, and Pastel Dark Gray, among others.

Information It will be fueled by a 12hp, 149cc engine

The new Yamaha FZ-S will be powered by a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp and a peak torque of 13.6Nm. The mill will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It will get telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha FZ-S will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha FZ-S: Pricing

The 2022 Yamaha FZ-S will start at Rs. 1.1 lakh for the base FZ model, the FZ-S variant will carry a price tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh, and the range-topping FZ-S Deluxe will sport a price figure of Rs. 1.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).