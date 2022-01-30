Auto

QJ Motor's Harley-Davidson Fat Boy lookalike goes official in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

QJ Flash 300S launched in China (Photo credit: QJ Motor)

Chinese automaker QJ Motor has launched the new Flash 300S cruiser motorcycle in its home country. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports a stylish look and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. It runs on a 296cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 30.3hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The QJ Flash 300S gets a belt-driven transmission, which ensures a silent operation and also needs less maintenance. It should be extremely popular with buyers in the Chinese market.

The two-wheeler's arrival on our shores seems highly unlikely at the moment. However, if it does, the competition in the budget cruiser segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The motorbike has twin exhausts and black wheels

The QJ Flash 300S draws styling cues from the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rider-only saddle, twin exhausts, and a circular headlamp. It packs an LCD instrument console, an LED headlamp, and rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It can store 13.5 liters of fuel, gets a high-set handlebar, and is available in a candy color option.

Information It draws power from a 30hp, 296cc engine

Under the hood, the QJ Flash 300S cruiser bike runs on a 296cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The motor churns out a maximum power of 30.3hp and a peak torque of 26Nm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ Flash 300S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike should be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information QJ Flash 300S: Pricing and availability

In China, the QJ Flash 300S cruiser motorcycle carries a price tag of 24,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 2.94 lakh). However, no details pertaining to its pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.