SYM NH T300 adventure bike to arrive in Italy soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

SYM to launch NH T300 bike in Italy (Photo credit: sym-global)

Taiwanese automaker SYM will launch its NH T300 motorbike in Italy soon. To recall, it was unveiled at the 2021 EICMA show. As for the highlights, the motorcycle bears an aggressive look and offers a USB charger as well as full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 278.3cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 24.6hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The NH T300 will be SYM's highest displacement motorbike in Italy. Its good looks and great performance should attract a lot of buyers in the country.

The chances of the bike's arrival on our shores seem negligible. However, if it does come here, it will rival the likes of Yezdi Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and KTM 250 Adventure.

Design The bike has an upswept exhaust and spoked wheels

The SYM NH T300 borrows styling cues from the NH T200, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a prominent beak. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, LCD instrument cluster, a USB charger, and rides on spoked aluminium wheels. It can store 11 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 166kg.

Information It attains a top speed of 139km/h

The SYM NH T300 runs on a Euro-5 compliant 278.3cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 24.6hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 139km/h.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the SYM NH T300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information SYM NH T300: Availability

The pricing details of the SYM NH T300 adventure bike are currently unavailable. However, the two-wheeler will be up for grabs in Italy soon. Its arrival in India seems unlikely.