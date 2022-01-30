Auto

Zongshen Cyclone RX1S, with sporty looks, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2022

Zongshen reveals its Cyclone RX1S motorbike (Photo credit: Newmotor.com.cn)

Chinese automaker Zongshen has finally unveiled the Cyclone RX1S motorbike in its home country. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the bike looks similar to the RX1 and features a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as a tall windscreen. It draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 24.13hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Zongshen Cyclone RX1S is a good-looking motorcycle with great performance and should attract a lot of buyers in China. It goes against rivals like the Honda CRF190L there.

The company is yet to announce details related to the motorbike's availability in India. However, if it comes here, the competition in the ADV segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The bike has a single-piece seat and alloy wheels

The Zongshen Cyclone RX1S has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a raised windscreen, a prominent beak, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a halogen headlight with DRLs, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It can store 14 liters of fuel, has a ground clearance of 175mm, and is offered in a Blue/Silver paint job.

Information It runs on a 24hp, 249cc engine

Under the hood, the Zongshen Cyclone RX1S adventure bike draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor churns out a maximum power of 24.13hp and a peak torque of 21Nm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen Cyclone RX1S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Zongshen Cyclone RX1S: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Zongshen Cyclone RX1S in China are yet to be revealed. Moreover, it is unclear whether the vehicle will make its way to our shores.