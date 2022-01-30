Auto

2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 arrives in Indonesia in two shades

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Yamaha launches 2022 YZF-R25 in Indonesia (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has finally launched the 2022 version of its YZF-R25 motorbike in Indonesia. It is unlikely to head to our shores. Now, the motorcycle is available in two new shades, namely Racing Blue and Metallic Black. Under the hood, it draws power from a 250cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 35.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha YZF-R25 is a sporty-looking vehicle with great features. The introduction of new color options should raise its appeal in the Indonesian market.

The two-wheeler has never been sold in India. If it indeed arrives here, the competition in the market will be raised. It will take on Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Bajaj Dominar 250, and KTM 250 Duke.

Design The bike has a windshield and cast aluminium wheels

The 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 sits on a diamond-type frame and has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, golden-colored front forks, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, hazard lights, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It can store 14 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 166kg.

Information It runs on a 36hp, 250cc engine

The new Yamaha YZF-R25 draws power from a 250cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 35.5hp and a peak torque of 22.6Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the sports bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 sports a price figure of IDR 68,675,000 (roughly Rs. 3.59 lakh). The company is yet to announce details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India.