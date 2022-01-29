Auto

QJ Flash 500 cruiser bike goes official in China

QJ Flash 500 cruiser bike goes official in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 29, 2022, 11:23 pm 2 min read

QJ Flash 500 breaks cover in China (Photo credit: QJ Motor)

Chinese automaker QJ Motor has revealed the Flash 500 cruiser bike in its home country. Details regarding its availability in India are unavailable. As for the highlights, the motorcycle bears a head-turning look and gets full-LED illumination as well as an underbelly exhaust. It is tipped to be powered by a 500cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 48.2hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The QJ Flash 500 offers the perfect combination of good looks and excellent performance. It should rack up quite a few sales in the Chinese market.

The arrival of the cruiser bike in India seems improbable. However, if it does, it will take on rivals such as the Benelli 502C and will raise the competition in the market.

Design The bike is offered in six shades

The QJ Flash 500 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a split-style saddle, an underbelly exhaust, a high-set handlebar, and a circular headlight. It packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. The bike is offered in two variants: Belt Drive and Chain Drive. It is also available in six color options.

Information It runs on a 48hp, 500cc engine

The powertrain details of the QJ Flash 500 are currently unavailable. However, it is likely to be fueled by a 500cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine sourced from the SRV500 that makes 48.2hp of power and 40Nm of torque.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ Flash 500 cruiser motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a front axial caliper. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information QJ Flash 500: Availability

QJ Motor is yet to announce details related to the pricing and availability of the Flash 500 in China. Moreover, the vehicle is unlikely to go official on our shores any time soon.