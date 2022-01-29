Auto

2022 CFMoto 300SR debuts in a new color option

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 29, 2022, 11:18 pm 2 min read

2022 CFMoto 300SR launched in Australia (Photo credit: CFMoto)

Chinese automaker CFMoto has introduced the 2022 iteration of its 300SR motorbike in Australia. Its arrival in India remains unconfirmed. The motorcycle flaunts a racing-inspired dual-tone orange and blue paintwork with white graphics and a CFMoto logo on the side panels. It continues to be fueled by a 292cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 30hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CFMoto 300SR is quite a popular bike and by giving it a new livery for the 2022 model year, the company wants to boost its sales.

The sports bike is also expected to be introduced on our shores. It should attract quite a lot of buyers here and raise the competition in the two-wheeler segment to a great extent.

Design The bike has alloy wheels and a windshield

The 2022 CFMoto 300SR sports a rider-only saddle, a muscular fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a raised windscreen, golden-colored front forks, fairings with vents, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It packs a TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. The bike is offered in three color options, including Nebula Black and Turquoise Blue.

Information It is powered by a 30hp, 292cc engine

The 2022 CFMoto 300SR runs on a 292cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission. The motor generates a maximum power of 30hp and a peak torque of 25.3Nm.

Safety It gets 37mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 CFMoto 300SR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front end and cantilever-type forks on the rear side.

Information 2022 CFMoto 300SR: Pricing and availability

In Australia, the 2022 CFMoto 300SR carries a price tag of AUD 5,790 (around Rs. 3.03 lakh). However, the brand has not announced whether the vehicle will be available in India.