Jeep's 3-row SUV found testing in India; launch in mid-2022

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 29, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

Jeep to launch a new SUV in mid-2022 (Photo credit: Autocar)

US automaker Jeep will launch a new 3-row SUV in India around mid-2022. It might be christened Commander or Meridian here. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spied, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have LED headlights, roof rails, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. It should be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Jeep 3-row model has been found testing on several occasions and will mark the brand's entry into the full-size segment here.

The car should be priced competitively and will raise the competition in the market to a great extent. It will take on rivals such as the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, SKODA KODIAQ, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Exteriors The car will have a 7-slot grille and roof rails

The new Jeep 3-row SUV will flaunt a Compass-inspired look, featuring a blacked-out 7-slot grille, sleek LED headlamps with horizontal DRLs, a wide air dam, and a tweaked front bumper. It will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels with a blacked-out finish. Split LED taillamps and a window wiper will grace the rear end of the car.

Information An all-wheel-drive system will be offered

In India, the Jeep 3-row SUV is likely to be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines, along with multiple gearbox options. The mills will be linked to an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV will get a panoramic sunroof and multiple airbags

The upcoming Jeep 3-row SUV will have a spacious cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is likely to be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, crash sensors, and EBD.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Jeep 3-row model in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the Compass which begins at Rs. 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom).