Kia Carens tipped to be launched in India in February

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 29, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Kia Carens is up for bookings in India (Photo credit: Kia)

Kia Motors is reportedly gearing up to launch its new Carens model in India in February. It will be offered in five trims: Premium, Luxury, Luxury Plus, Prestige, and Prestige Plus. It will come with a feature-rich cabin, three engine options, and a sporty-looking design. The MPV is currently up for bookings in the country for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Exteriors The car sports radiator grille and silver roof rails

The Kia Carens features a muscular bonnet, a thin chrome bar, a chrome-framed radiator grille, split-LED headlamps, and LED fog lights. The sides are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, silver roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16.0-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels. It boasts the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,780mm. On the rear, it has wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna.

Kia Carens was first unveiled globally in December last year and is now tipped to debut in India in February.

It will be the company's fourth offering in India after the Seltos, the Carnival, and the Sonet.

The MPV will rivals the likes of the Hyundai ALCAZAR, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

Information It is offered in three powertrain options

The Kia Carens gets three powertrain options: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 112hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 136hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 112hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors It has a 10.25-inch infotainment panel and electric sunroof

The Kia Carens has a 6/7-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger, and cruise control. It also boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a fully-digital instrument cluster. For safety, it offers six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Kia Carens in India will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen in February. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently available for bookings.