You can now book Kia Carens at Rs. 25,000
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has started accepting bookings for its new Carens model in India. Customers can reserve the three-row MPV with a booking amount of Rs. 25,000. The upcoming four-wheeler, which is expected to debut next month, has an elegant and sporty look, a feature-rich 6/7-seater cabin, as well as a choice between petrol and diesel engines.
Why does this story matter?
- Kia Carens was first unveiled globally in December last year and is likely to debut in India in February.
- The company has tweaked the Seltos platform to create the Carens and it will take on rivals like the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Mahindra XUV700.
- The SUV has the potential to attract buyers looking for a 6- or 7-seater SUV under Rs. 15 lakh.
The car sports split-LED headlamps and roof rails
The Kia Carens features a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-framed radiator grille, a thin chrome bar, split-LED headlamps, and LED fog lights. The sides are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, silver roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16.0-inch alloy wheels. The MPV boasts the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,780mm. On the rear, it has wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna.
It gets three engine options
The Kia Carens gets three powertrain options: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 112hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 136hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 112hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or 7-speed DCT gearbox.
It has a 10.25-inch infotainment panel and electric sunroof
The Kia Carens has a 6/7-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, 64-color ambient lighting, and cruise control. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. For safety, it provides six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.
Kia Carens: Pricing and availability
Kia Carens is currently available for bookings in India. It is likely to be launched in February at a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).