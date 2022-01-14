You can now book Kia Carens at Rs. 25,000

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 11:53 am 2 min read

You can book the new Kia Carens via the company's official website (Photo credit: Kia India)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has started accepting bookings for its new Carens model in India. Customers can reserve the three-row MPV with a booking amount of Rs. 25,000. The upcoming four-wheeler, which is expected to debut next month, has an elegant and sporty look, a feature-rich 6/7-seater cabin, as well as a choice between petrol and diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Carens was first unveiled globally in December last year and is likely to debut in India in February.

The company has tweaked the Seltos platform to create the Carens and it will take on rivals like the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Mahindra XUV700.

The SUV has the potential to attract buyers looking for a 6- or 7-seater SUV under Rs. 15 lakh.

Exterior The car sports split-LED headlamps and roof rails

Photo credit: Kia India

The Kia Carens features a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-framed radiator grille, a thin chrome bar, split-LED headlamps, and LED fog lights. The sides are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, silver roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16.0-inch alloy wheels. The MPV boasts the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,780mm. On the rear, it has wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It gets three engine options

The Kia Carens gets three powertrain options: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 112hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 136hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 112hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors It has a 10.25-inch infotainment panel and electric sunroof

Photo Credit: Kia India

The Kia Carens has a 6/7-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, 64-color ambient lighting, and cruise control. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. For safety, it provides six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing and availability

Kia Carens is currently available for bookings in India. It is likely to be launched in February at a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).