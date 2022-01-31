Auto

Okinawa Oki90 e-scooter spied on test; design details revealed

Okinawa Oki90 e-scooter previewed in spy shots (Photo credit: HT Auto)

Homegrown automaker Okinawa will unveil a new scooter in India soon. It has been internally codenamed Oki90. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been found testing for the first time, revealing key details. The pictures suggest it will have 15-inch wheels, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and a thick floorboard, among others.

The Okinawa Oki90 will be the latest addition to the electric two-wheeler segment on our shores and will attract a lot of buyers thanks to its great performance.

The scooter is likely to be priced competitively and will raise the competition in the market. It will go against rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, and Ola S1.

Design The scooter will have LED headlights and Bluetooth connectivity

The Okinawa Oki90 will have an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and chromed mirrors. The scooter will pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for navigation, LED headlights with LED DRLs, and ride on designer 15-inch alloy wheels. Its kerb weight will be disclosed at the time of its launch.

Information It will promise a range of up to 180km

The Okinawa Oki90 will pack an electric motor linked to a removable Lithium-ion battery pack that could be charged from 0-80% in an hour. The vehicle should deliver a range of 150-180km on a single charge.

Safety It will get two riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Okinawa Oki90 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and two riding modes: Eco and Power. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Okinawa Oki90: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Okinawa Oki90 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).