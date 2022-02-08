Auto

2022 MG ZS EV first impression: A feature packed EV

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Feb 08, 2022, 11:32 am 3 min read

2022 MG ZS EV (facelift) will be launched in India in February

MG Motor is all set to launch the facelifted version of its ZS EV toward the end of this month. With nearly 4,000 units being sold over two years, the ZS EV has been fairly successful in establishing the MG brand name in the world of EVs. The ZS EV (facelift) packs in a bigger battery pack and more features. Here's our first impression.

EVs have been steadily climbing the ladder in terms of popularity and MG Motor hopes its updated ZS EV will lead to a bigger market share in the whole EV segment.

The ZS EV (facelift) will be followed by the introduction of a cheaper EV SUV toward the end of this year.

Hence, MG Motor is clearly betting big on EVs for India.

The MG ZS EV (facelift) is clearly identified by its updated front-end featuring a sportier stance. There are numerous design changes including a new body-colored grille, slimmer LED headlamps, and the charging port being moved to the side of the MG logo. Elsewhere, there are new 17-inch alloy wheels while the rear styling is enhanced via new LED taillamps and a reworked bumper.

The interiors have received a more subtle update with a new cabin upholstery and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system. The ZS EV (facelift) also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster with EV-specific information. However, it misses out on the robot-like AI-based voice assistant we saw on the Astor. In terms of space, there are no changes expected with the wheelbase staying the same.

The equipment list of the ZS EV (facelift) would be updated with significant additions including a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree-view camera, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, cruise control, and connected car technology. Importantly, the car will also get Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Blind Spot Detection.

The ZS EV (facelift) is expected to have its electric motor generate 143hp/353Nm while a larger 51kWh battery pack will significantly increase the range on offer. While the current ZS EV has a claimed range of 419km, the updated model will deliver around 480km on a single charge. There will also be various modes to customize the regenerative braking to suit the driving experience.

Considering the various feature upgrades and the larger battery pack, the ZS EV (facelift) would carry a significant premium over the current model. Hence, expect the prices to start from Rs. 22.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, we feel the ZS EV (facelift) comes across as a much more attractive proposition owing to the promise of better range, added features, and more distinctive styling.