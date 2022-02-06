Auto

2022 MG ZS EV officially previewed ahead of its debut

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 06, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

MG Motor reveals its 2022 ZS EV SUV (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor will launch the facelifted version of its ZS EV in India by the end of this month. In the latest development, the brand has shared some images of the upcoming car, highlighting its design elements. The pictures suggest that it will have a closed front grille, swept-back headlights, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels, among other features.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the MG ZS EV will offer better looks and a better range as compared to the outgoing model. It should attract a lot of buyers in India.

When the new ZS EV is introduced here, the competition in the electric four-wheeler segment will be raised. It will take on rivals like Hyundai KONA Electric and Tata Nexon EV.

Exteriors The car will have 17-inch wheels and LED headlights

The upcoming MG ZS EV will sport a sculpted hood, a body-colored closed front grille with a textured pattern, a charging socket, tweaked bumpers, and sleek LED headlamps similar to the Astor. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear section of the vehicle.

Information It will deliver a range of around 480km

The new MG ZS EV will run on an electric motor linked to a 51kWh battery pack and shall promise a range of around 480km on a single charge. However, the company is yet to reveal the power figures of the vehicle.

Interiors The SUV will get a wireless charger and a sunroof

The 2022 MG ZS EV will have a blacked-out 5-seater cabin with silver inserts, circular AC vents, a sunroof, new upholstery, a wireless charger, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The passengers' safety will be ensured by a rear-view camera and six airbags. It will also pack a digital driver's display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information 2022 MG ZS EV: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the 2022 MG ZS EV in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is tipped to carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).