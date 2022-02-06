Auto

Jaguar I-PACE Black launched in India at Rs. 1.08 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 06, 2022, 11:42 am 2 min read

Jaguar I-PACE Black goes official in India (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced a Black Pack for its I-PACE SUV in India. It is available on the SE variant. The model flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out, and offers support for voice commands via Amazon Alexa. Other models of the brand will get Alexa support via OTA update. Separately, the base S variant has been dropped from the car's line-up here.

The Jaguar I-PACE Black broke cover in the global markets in April last year, while its bookings in India started in September. Its good looks and excellent performance should attract customers here.

The model is expected to raise the competition in the luxury electric SUV segment. It rivals the Mercedes-Benz EQC, BMW iX, and Audi e-tron.

Exteriors The car has 22-inch wheels and gloss black grille

The Jaguar I-PACE Black sports a gloss black finish on the grille, ORVMs, and badges on the rear. It has a sculpted bonnet, a large air dam, blacked-out B-pillars, LED headlights with DRLs, and split 5-spoke 22-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillamps, and a rear spoiler grace the rear end. It gets an Ostuni White paintwork as well.

Information It promises a range of 470km per charge

Jaguar I-PACE packs an electric motor linked to a 90kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 394.5hp/696Nm. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and promises a range of 470km on the WLTP cycle.

Interiors The SUV gets USB chargers and six airbags

The Jaguar I-PACE Black has a 5-seater blacked-out cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 10.0-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Information Jaguar I-PACE: Pricing

In India, the Jaguar I-PACE starts at Rs. 1.08 crore for the SE model. The SE Black variant is priced at Rs. 1.085 crore and the HSE trim carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.12 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).