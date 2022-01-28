Auto

Komaki Venice v/s Ola S1 Pro: Which one is better?

Komaki Venice v/s Ola S1 Pro: Which one is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 28, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

A comparison of Komaki Venice and Ola S1 Pro

Homegrown automaker Komaki Electric Vehicles recently launched its Venice scooter in India. The vehicle bears a retro-inspired look, offers lots of tech-based features, and promises a range of 90-120km on a single charge. At a price-point of around Rs. 1.1 lakh, should you purchase the Venice or the Ola S1 Pro, which is another great option? Let us have a look.

Context Why does this story matter?

Komaki Venice is a decent-looking scooter with lots of features. It has been priced competitively on our shores and is tipped to raise the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment.

On the other hand, the Ola S1 Pro is an extremely popular model marred by production and delivery delays. This article compares the two e-scooters to help you decide which one is better.

Design The Ola S1 Pro bears a more elegant look

Komaki Venice (Photo credit: Komaki) Ola S1 Pro (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Komaki Venice sits on a steel frame and has a circular headlight as well as mirrors, double seats, a storage box at the rear, and alloy wheels. The Ola S1 Pro is built on a tubular frame and gets a smiley-faced headlamp, alloy wheels, and a single-piece seat. They get full-LED illumination, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, a self-diagnosis system, and an anti-theft lock.

Performance The S1 Pro has a better range

The Komaki Venice draws power from a 3kW electric motor linked to a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to deliver a claimed range of 90-120km on a single charge. On the other hand, the Ola S1 Pro packs an 8.5kW electric motor mated to a 3.97kWh battery. On a single charge, it promises up to 181km of range.

Safety The S1 Pro offers riding modes

Komaki Venice and Ola S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and cruise control. The latter also gets riding modes and hill-hold assist. Suspension duties on the former are handled by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, while the latter gets a single front fork and a rear mono-shock unit.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Komaki Venice electric scooter carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh, while the Ola S1 Pro sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Though the Komaki Venice costs slightly less, our vote goes in favor of the S1 Pro as it offers better looks, a greater range, and lots of tech-based features.