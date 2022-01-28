Auto

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S goes official in two variants

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 28, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Harley-Davidson reveals its 2022 Low Rider S bike (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US automaker Harley-Davidson has introduced the 2022 version of its Low Rider S motorcycle in the international markets. It gets a touring-friendly ST variant, too. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and offers full-LED illumination as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 1,923cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine that puts out 103.2hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 iteration of the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is more touring-friendly and offers better performance in comparison to its predecessor. It should attract a lot of buyers in the international markets.

The vehicle is expected to arrive in India by mid-2022. It will rival the Indian Chief Dark Horse and raise the competition in the luxury cruiser bike segment.

Design The bike has alloy wheels and a rider-only seat

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rider-only saddle, twin side-mounted exhausts, and raised handlebar. The bike packs a full-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels shod in Michelin Scorcher 31 tires. The ST variant is differentiated by an aerodynamically-designed frame-mounted fairing and dual lockable hard-case saddlebags with a capacity of 53.8 liters.

Information It runs on a 103hp, 1,923cc engine

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S draws power from a 1,923cc, air-cooled, V-twin engine with precision oil cooling. The mill comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox and generates a maximum power of 103.2hp at 4,750rpm and a peak torque of 169Nm at 3,500rpm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted single-cartridge forks on the front and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S: Pricing

In the UK, the standard version of the 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S carries a price-tag of £17,795 (around Rs. 17.9 lakh), while the ST variant sports a price-figure of £19,395 (roughly Rs. 19.5 lakh).