Komaki Ranger and Venice electric two-wheelers go official in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 25, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Komaki launches its Ranger and Venice models in India (Photo credit: Komaki)

Homegrown automaker Komaki Electric Vehicles has launched two new models in India. They include the Ranger cruiser bike and Venice scooter. As for the highlights, both the two-wheelers bear a stylish look and offer lots of tech-based features, including cruise control. They are fueled by electric powertrains and promise a range of up to 220km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Komaki Ranger is the first electric cruiser motorbike in India and packs a 4kWh battery pack - the largest battery seen on an electric two-wheeler here. Meanwhile, the Venice is a decent-looking scooter with lots of features.

Both the vehicles have been priced competitively on our shores and are expected to raise the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Model #1 Komaki Ranger is available in three colors

Komaki Ranger has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, three LED headlights, alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster. The bike offers a Bluetooth audio system, cruise control, anti-theft lock, and a side-stand sensor. It is available in Garnet Red, Jet Black, and Deep Blue shades. It is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with CBS for better handling.

Information The Venice delivers a range of up to 120km

Komaki Ranger packs a 4kW motor linked to a 4kWh battery pack. It promises a range of 180-220km per charge. The Venice has a 3kW motor and a 2.9kWh battery. It offers a claimed range of 90-120km on a single charge.

Model #2 The Komaki Venice bears a retro-inspired design

Photo credit: Komaki

Komaki Venice flaunts a retro-inspired look, featuring a circular LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a storage box at the rear, and a digital instrument console. It offers a self-diagnosis system, anti-theft lock, cruise control, regenerative braking, and reverse assist. For the passengers' safety, there are disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a CBS for improved handling.

Information Komaki Ranger and Venice: Pricing and availability

In India, the Komaki Ranger bike carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.68 lakh, while the Venice scooter sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). They will be up for grabs from January 26 onward.