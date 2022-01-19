India's first electric cruiser bike tipped to debut this week

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 11:50 am 2 min read

Komaki Ranger will debut as the first battery-powered cruiser (Photo credit: Komaki)

Komaki Electric Vehicles will announce India's first electric cruiser bike, the Komaki Ranger, sometime this week, according to HT Auto. The bike will pack a 4kWh battery pack, one of the biggest found in any electric two-wheeler currently available in the country. Komaki is looking to introduce the e-cruiser at an affordable price-point to appeal to the common man as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

The demand for electric vehicles is slowly but steadily increasing in India. Komaki, a homegrown automaker, is now looking to introduce an all-electric cruiser bike in India to attract those who for a zero-emission touring motorcycle.

Thanks to its 4kWh battery pack, Komaki Ranger will deliver a range of around 200-250km, the longest offered by any electric two-wheeler in India.

Design The bike will have round headlamp and taillight

Photo credit: Komaki

The Komaki Ranger will offer a retro-style design featuring a muscular fuel tank, chrome-garnished circular LED headlamp, dual LED auxiliary headlights, circular turn indicators, high-set handlebars, and a stepped-up seat with a pillion backrest. The bike will have a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a faux exhaust, leg guards as well as black alloy wheels.

Information It will be equipped with a 5kW electric motor

The Komaki Ranger will draw power from a 5kW electric motor paired with a 4kWh battery pack. On a single charge, the bike is touted to deliver a range between 200-250km.

Safety It will offer cruise control and advanced braking system

Photo credit: Komaki

For the safety of the rider, the Komaki Ranger will come with cruise control, disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, reverse switch as well as an advanced braking system. Suspension duties on the electric bike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Komaki Ranger: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Komaki Ranger in India will be announced at the time of the launch which will take place this week. The electric cruiser is expected to be priced above Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).