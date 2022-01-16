2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S to debut on January 26

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 16, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S to get a more powerful engine (Photo credit: Bike India)

US automaker Harley-Davidson will unveil the 2022 version of its Low Rider S motorbike on January 26. In the latest development, details of the upcoming vehicle have been leaked. The two-wheeler will pack a dual-pod semi-digital instrument console, a shock absorber on the rear with longer travel, and a more powerful Milwaukee Eight 117 V-twin engine that makes 103hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is a premium motorbike with great looks and incredible performance. The introduction of new features and a more powerful engine should boost its appeal among buyers.

The 2022 version of the bike is expected to be introduced in our market later this year. It will considerably raise the competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment.

Design The bike will have cast aluminium wheels and round mirrors

Photo credit: Autocar

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, twin exhausts, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and ride on cast aluminium wheels. It shall store 18.9 liters of fuel and tip the scales at 308kg.

Information It will run on 103hp, 1,923cc engine

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S will run on a 1,923cc V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 103hp at 4,750rpm and a peak torque of 169Nm at 3,500rpm. The mill will get a Screamin' Eagle Heavy Breather air filter, too.

Safety It will get dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S: Pricing

Harley-Davidson will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Low Rider S bike at the time of its unveiling. However, it should carry a significant premium over the current model priced at £16,995 (around Rs. 17.29 lakh).