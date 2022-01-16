2022 Honda Dunk, with 75km/l mileage, goes official in Japan

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 16, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

Honda reveals its 2022 Dunk scooter in Japan (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2022 version of the Dunk scooter in its home country. It is unclear whether it will be available in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and gets a halogen headlight as well as a semi-digital instrument console. It draws power from a 50cc single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 4.4hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda Dunk is a lightweight scooter with good looks and excellent mileage. It should rack up quite a few sales in Japan.

If the two-wheeler proves to be a success in the country, it might also make its way to India. If the vehicle does arrive on our shores, the competition in the two-wheeler market will be raised considerably.

Design The scooter has a USB charging socket and alloy wheels

Photo credit: Honda

The 2022 Honda Dunk has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs a USB charging port, a multifunction keyhole, a halogen headlamp flanked by bulb indicators, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has an exposed handlebar, a low seat height of 730mm, and tips the scales at just 81kg.

Information It runs on a 4hp, 50cc engine

The new Honda Dunk scooter is fueled by a puny 50cc single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 4.4hp and a peak torque of 4.1Nm. The vehicle also delivers a claimed mileage of 75km/liter.

Safety It gets a front disc brake

Photo credit: Honda

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda Dunk is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It is unclear whether ABS is also available. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single shock absorber on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda Dunk: Pricing

In Japan, the 2022 version of the Honda Dunk is priced at an equivalent of around Rs. 1.47 lakh. However, no details pertaining to its availability in India are currently available.