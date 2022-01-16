Voge 250RR starts arriving at Chinese dealerships: Details here

Voge 250RR starts arriving at Chinese dealerships: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 16, 2022, 12:45 am 2 min read

Voge 250RR spotted at Chinese dealerships (Photo credit: QQMTC)

Chinese automaker Voge's 250RR motorbike has started arriving at dealerships across its home country. To recall, it was showcased in September last year. As for the highlights, the bike bears an aggressive look and offers a TFT instrument cluster as well as a twin-pod headlamp. It is powered by a 248cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 29.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Voge 250RR is an affordably priced sports bike with good features and decent performance. The vehicle should be popular in China but the chances of its arrival on our shores are bleak.

But if the two-wheeler is introduced in India, it will raise the competition in the market and will go against rivals such as the TVS Apache RR 310.

Design The bike has split-style seats and a windshield

Photo credit: QQMTC

The Voge 250RR has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, fairings with vents, a raised windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs a twin-pod LED headlamp with strip-type LED indicators, a TFT instrument console, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a low seat height of 780mm and tips the scales at just 147kg.

Information It runs on a 30hp, 248cc engine

The Voge 250RR draws power from a 248cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 29.5hp and a peak torque of 23Nm. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in just seven seconds.

Safety It gets two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Voge 250RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and two riding modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Voge 250RR: Pricing and availability

In China, the Voge 250RR motorbike carries a price tag of 19,980 Yuan (around Rs. 2.33 lakh). The brand is yet to announce the vehicle's pricing and availability details in India.