Kymco Like 125 EV, with 199km range, breaks cover
Taiwanese automaker Kymco has unveiled its Like 125 EV scooter in the international markets. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a retro-inspired styling and offers a full-LED setup for lighting as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 199km on a single charge.
Why does this story matter?
- The Kymco Like 125 EV is an affordably priced electric scooter and delivers a decent range. This should make it appealing to customers in the global markets.
- If the vehicle arrives in India, the EV two-wheeler segment will become even more competitive. It will take on rivals like Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and the TVS iQube.
The scooter has 12-inch wheels and a USB port
The Kymco Like 125 EV has a front apron with chrome elements and blue highlights, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and circular mirrors. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a USB port, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It offers a 27-liter under-seat storage compartment and weighs 110kg.
It delivers a range of 199km
The Kymco Like 125 EV packs a 3.2kW brushless DC motor linked to a 13Ah Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 124Nm of torque and promises a range of 199km on a single charge.
It gets a rear mono-shock unit
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kymco Like 125 EV is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
2022 Kymco Like 125 EV: Pricing and availability
In Europe, the 2022 Kymco Like 125 EV carries a price tag of around €1,200 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh). It is unclear whether the electric scooter will ever make its way to our shores.