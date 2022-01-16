Kymco Like 125 EV, with 199km range, breaks cover

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 16, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Kymco reveals its Like 125 EV scooter (Photo credit: Kymco)

Taiwanese automaker Kymco has unveiled its Like 125 EV scooter in the international markets. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a retro-inspired styling and offers a full-LED setup for lighting as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 199km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kymco Like 125 EV is an affordably priced electric scooter and delivers a decent range. This should make it appealing to customers in the global markets.

If the vehicle arrives in India, the EV two-wheeler segment will become even more competitive. It will take on rivals like Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and the TVS iQube.

Design The scooter has 12-inch wheels and a USB port

Photo credit: BikeWale

The Kymco Like 125 EV has a front apron with chrome elements and blue highlights, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and circular mirrors. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a USB port, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It offers a 27-liter under-seat storage compartment and weighs 110kg.

Information It delivers a range of 199km

The Kymco Like 125 EV packs a 3.2kW brushless DC motor linked to a 13Ah Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 124Nm of torque and promises a range of 199km on a single charge.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kymco Like 125 EV is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Kymco Like 125 EV: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2022 Kymco Like 125 EV carries a price tag of around €1,200 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh). It is unclear whether the electric scooter will ever make its way to our shores.