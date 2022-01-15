2022 Honda Giorno debuts; offers a mileage of 80km/liter

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 15, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Honda launches its 2022 Giorno scooter in Japan (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2022 iteration of the Giorno scooter in its home country. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a retro-inspired look and gets a USB charging port and a semi-digital instrument console. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 50cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that churns out a maximum power of 4.4hp.

The Honda Giorno is a stylish scooter with excellent mileage and somewhat decent features. It has been priced competitively in Japan and should attract quite a few buyers in the country.

It is unclear whether the vehicle will ever be launched in India. If it does, the competition in the two-wheeler segment could be raised significantly.

Design The scooter has a flat seat and round mirrors

The 2022 Honda Giorno has a cute-looking front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat, curvy body panels, a pillion grab rail, and circular mirrors. The scooter packs a halogen headlamp flanked by bulb indicators, a 12V USB charging port, a semi-digital instrument console, and rides on designer wheels. It has a seat height of 720mm and tips the scales at 81kg.

Information It has a mileage of 80km/liter

The 2022 Honda Giorno is powered by a 50cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that churns out a maximum power of 4.4hp and a peak torque of 4.1Nm. The vehicle delivers a mileage of 80km/liter.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 version of the Honda Giorno scooter is equipped with a drum brake on the front wheel and another drum brake on the rear wheel. On the other hand, the suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin springs on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda Giorno: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the 2022 Honda Giorno sports a price figure of JPY 2,09,000 (around Rs. 1.34 lakh). However, details related to the scooter's availability in India are yet to be disclosed.