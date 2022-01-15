Tata Safari Dark Edition to be launched on January 17

Launch date of Tata Safari Dark Edition announced (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors will launch the Dark Edition variant of its Safari SUV in India on January 17. It should be based on the higher XZ and XZ+ trims. As for the highlights, the vehicle will flaunt cosmetic changes both inside and out, while the features will remain unchanged. Under the hood, it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine.

The current Tata Safari has been available in India since February last year, and it is a good-looking car with great features. The introduction of a Dark Edition variant should aid the car in attracting even more buyers.

It is expected to be priced competitively on our shores and will go against rivals such as the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai ALCAZAR.

Exteriors The car will have 18-inch wheels and LED taillights

Tata Safari Dark Edition will sport gloss black accents on the grille, headlamp and window surrounds, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels. Chromed "Tata" and "Dark Edition" badges and an Oberon Black paintwork will be available as well. It will have projector headlamps with LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillamps, ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and a window wiper. Its dimensions should remain unchanged.

Information It will run on a 170hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Safari Dark Edition will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 170hp. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The SUV will get a panoramic sunroof and wireless charger

The Tata Safari Dark Edition will have a three-row cabin with a blacked-out theme, leatherette seat upholstery, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will house a JBL sound system, a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will ensure safety.

Information Tata Safari Dark Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Safari Dark Edition in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium of around Rs. 30,000 over the trims it is based on.