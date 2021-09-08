Discounts of up to Rs. 70,000 announced on Tata cars

Tata Motors' cars available with discounts in India this September

In order to increase sales this month, Tata Motors dealerships in India have introduced attractive discounts on some of the popular models, such as the Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The offers are valid for the month of September and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate bonuses. Here are more details.

Tata Tigor: Price starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh

Tata Tigor houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Tata Tigor is available with benefits of up to Rs. 43,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. It features a sloping roofline, a chrome accented grille, projector headlamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a rear-view camera and an adjustable steering wheel. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 84.48hp/113Nm.

Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 7.28 lakh

Tata Nexon has a wheelbase of 2,498mm

Tata Nexon can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 20,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. It has a muscular dual-tone body with roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin offers dual airbags, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. The four-wheeler comes with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (108.5hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor (118.3hp/170Nm).

Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 14.39 lakh

Tata Harrier provides six airbags for safety

Tata Motors is selling the Harrier with offers worth up to Rs. 70,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 25,000. It sports sleek headlights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. The cabin gets five seats, nine speakers, and an 8.8-inch infotainment panel. The car draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine which makes 167.63hp of power and 350Nm of torque.

Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 14.99 lakh

Tata Safari also has a rear-view camera

Lastly, Tata Safari is up for purchase with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. It has a chrome garnished grille, sleek headlights, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside the cabin, the SUV provides power windows, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch infotainment console. It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel mill that delivers 167.62hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque.