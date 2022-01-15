Ola S1's final payment window to open on January 21

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 12:35 am 2 min read

Ola S1 deliveries will take place in January and February 2022 (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric will open the second final payment window for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India on January 21, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed via Twitter. The payment window will go live from 6pm onwards on the Ola app for customers who have already paid the booking amount of Rs. 20,000. Deliveries will take place across January and February.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal!



We’re celebrating with our own harvest 🌾🛵 😎



Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan Feb. pic.twitter.com/RZSAeclC0e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 14, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro have received an outstanding response in India. Over Rs. 1,100 crore worth of electric scooters were sold in just two days in September. However, due to production issues and chip shortages, the new purchase orders were halted in November.

The company has now announced it would accept final payments, giving relief to customers who had pre-booked their two-wheelers.

Design The scooters ride on 12.0-inch aluminium-alloy wheels

Photo credit: Ola Electric

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro sit on a tubular frame and feature a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, an indicator-mounted front apron with a smiley-shaped headlamp, and a full-LED lighting setup. The scooters have a 7.0-inch Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen instrument console with support for Wi-Fi connectivity and 12.0-inch aluminium-alloy wheels. They have a 36-liter under-seat storage compartment and a wheelbase of 1,359mm.

Information Ola S1 Pro has a top-speed of 115km/h

Ola S1 and S1 Pro pack an 8.5kW electric motor, paired with a 2.98kWh and 3.97kWh battery pack, respectively. The S1 boasts a range of 121km and a top-speed of 90km/h while the Pro model has a 181km of range and a 115km/h top-speed.

Safety They have a mono-shock unit on the rear

Photo credit: Ola Electric

For the safety of the riders, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are fitted with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, in addition to a combined braking system. The Pro variant also gets hill-hold control and cruise control. The suspension duties on the e-scooters are handled by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Ola S1 and S1 Pro: Pricing

At present, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro cost Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1.3 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). The final payment window will open on January 21 via Ola's app for those who have already booked their scooters before.