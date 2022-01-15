Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters become costlier

Ather 450X and 450 Plus's prices hiked in India (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy has revised the prices of its 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters in India. The prices have been hiked by nearly Rs. 5,500, depending on the state and the EV subsidiaries applicable there. The homegrown automaker has implemented the price-hike by charging Rs. 5,475 for the Ather Dot portable charger, which was previously available for just Re. 1.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Ather Energy has increased the prices of its 450X and 450 Plus e-scooters, no cosmetic or mechanical changes have been made. According to the company, the price-hike is a result of rising input costs.

Both the Ather 450X and 450 Plus have become up to Rs. 15,000 costlier than their respective rivals, the Ola S1 Pro and S1.

Design The scooters have a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console

Photo credit: Ather Energy

The Ather 450X and 450 Plus sit on an aluminium cast frame with a single-piece seat, a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, grab rail, and arrow-shaped mirrors. The scooters offer an all-LED lighting setup, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity. They provide a 22-liter storage compartment and tip the scales at 108kg.

Performance The 450X offers a range of 85km in Eco mode

The Ather 450X draws power from a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery and a 6kW PMS motor. The powertrain generates 26Nm of peak torque and offers a range of 85km in Eco mode. The 450 Plus has a 5.4kW PMS motor that delivers 22Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-40km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a 70km range in the Eco mode.

Safety They boast a combined braking system for safety

Photo credit: Ather Energy

For the safety of riders, the Ather 450X and 450 Plus are equipped with a combined braking system for better handling on the road, along with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. The suspension duties of the scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Ather 450X and 450 Plus: Pricing details

The Ather 450X is now priced between Rs. 1.28-1.52 lakh whereas the 450 Plus ranges between Rs. 1.09-1.33 lakh. These prices are applicable in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.