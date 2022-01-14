Hyundai announces attractive discounts on its cars this January

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 05:10 pm 3 min read

Hyundai SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and i20 discounted in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has announced a range of discounts and benefits for some of its popular offerings in India for the month of January. The company has introduced offers worth up to Rs. 48,000 on the SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and i20, depending on the variants and location. Notably, the discounts are valid till January 31 or till the stocks last.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since almost all automobile companies are increasing the costs of their cars this new year, the monthly discounts come as a relief for interested buyers in India.

And unlike some of the newer models, the cars don't have a long waiting period.

By announcing these discounts, Hyundai is looking to boost the sales of its hatchback and sedan models in the country.

Car #1 Hyundai SANTRO: Price begins at Rs. 4.76 lakh

Photo credit: Hyundai

Hyundai SANTRO is available with benefits worth up to Rs. 28,000, depending on the model. It comes with a compact design, a horizontal chrome slat grille, a power antenna, swept-back headlamps, and 14.0-inch wheels. The hatchback has a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and dual airbags. It is fueled by a 1.1-liter petrol engine that generates 68.05hp/99.04Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 5.28 lakh

Photo credit: Hyundai

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 48,000, depending on the variants. It sports a muscular bonnet with a horizontal grille and adjustable headlights. It has five seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and automatic climate control. The four-wheeler is offered with a 1.2-liter petrol motor (81.86hp/113.75Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (98.63hp/171.6Nm), and a 1.2-liter diesel engine (74hp/190.24Nm).

Car #3 Hyundai AURA: Price begins at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Photo credit: Hyundai

Depending on the models, Hyundai AURA gets discounts worth up to Rs. 48,000. It has a sloping roofline, a chrome-framed grille, swept-back LED headlamps, and 15.0-inch alloy wheels. The sedan comes with a 5-seater cabin, an 8.0-inch infotainment console, and twin airbags. It is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81.86hp/113.7Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (98.63hp/171.6Nm), and a 1.2-liter diesel unit (74hp/190.2Nm).

Car #4 Hyundai i20: Prices start at Rs. 6.91 lakh

Photo credit: Hyundai

Hyundai i20 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 13,000. It features a toned bonnet, a black cascading grille, and LED headlights with DRLs. There are five seats with leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, voice control, a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, and six airbags. The car is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel mill (98.63hp/240.26Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81.86hp/114.74Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (118.36hp/171.62Nm).