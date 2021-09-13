Ather 450 Plus becomes cheaper by Rs. 24,000 in Maharashtra

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 09:28 pm

Ather Energy has announced a price reduction for its 450 Plus scooter in Maharashtra. Following the latest price-revision, the vehicle has become cheaper by around Rs. 24,000 and is now priced at Rs. 1.03 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler looks sporty and draws power from an electric powertrain that promises a range of 100km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Here's the announcement by Ather Energy's Co-founder & CEO

EV subsidies finally are going live in Maharasthra.



Prices of 450+ come down by ~24K and is now priced at 1.03L in the state, lowest in the country today.



Honestly, 450+ at a price lower than several 125cc scooters is a bonkers pricing! — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) September 13, 2021

Design

The scooter has a TFT instrument console and stepped-up seat

The Ather 450 Plus sits on a cast aluminium frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a 22-liter storage compartment. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It tips the scales at just 108kg.

Information

It attains a top speed of 80km/h

The Ather 450 Plus runs on a PMSM motor that generates 7.24hp/22Nm. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-40km/h in 3.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 80km/h. It also delivers a range of up to 100km per charge.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Ather 450 Plus is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ather 450 Plus: Pricing

In Maharashtra, the Ather 450 Plus is up for grabs in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur. As for the pocket pinch, the electric scooter sports a price figure of Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom) in the state.