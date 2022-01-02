First McLaren 620R delivered in India; dons a blue shade

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 02, 2022, 07:26 pm 2 min read

McLaren delivers a 620R race car in India

McLaren has delivered India's first 620R race car to a customer in Bengaluru. It is the 65th of the 350 units ever built and flaunts a blue shade. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a racing-oriented 2-seater cabin with many features. It draws power from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The McLaren 620R is a road-legal version of the 570S GT4. Its futuristic looks and mind-boggling performance make it one to look out for in the ultra-luxury segment. The four-wheeler bears an astronomical price figure and only attracts those buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity. Notably, demand for such cars is gradually increasing in India.

Exteriors The car has eye-shaped headlights and a large rear wing

The McLaren 620R has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with vents, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, and eye-shaped headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by air scoops, ORVMs, butterfly doors, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. A large adjustable wing, eye-shaped taillamps, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It runs on a 610hp, 3.8-liter engine

The McLaren 620R is fueled by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that churns out 610hp/620Nm and is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Interiors The vehicle gets two bucket seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

The McLaren 620R has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring bucket seats with 6-point harnesses, circular AC vents, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for track telemetry software. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information McLaren 620R: Pricing

In the US, the McLaren 620R sports car carries a starting price tag of $299,000 (around Rs. 2.2 crore). However, the pricing details of the model sold in India are currently not available.