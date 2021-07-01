Renault to launch 10 new electric vehicles by 2025

Renault to launch 10 new EVs by 2025 to have the greenest mix in Europe

At its recently-concluded 'Renault eWays' virtual event, French auto giant Renault has revealed its EV strategy to "offer competitive, sustainable and popular electric vehicles" in Europe and other markets. The company aims to launch 10 new EVs by 2025 to have the greenest mix in the European market with over 65% of electric and electrified vehicles in the sales mix. Here are more details.

Future plans

Renault plans to offer up to 90% EVs by 2030

Renault is aiming to launch 10 new battery-powered electric vehicles by 2025 and have up to 90% electric vehicles in the brand mix by 2030. The pipeline includes an affordable Renault 5 model and a C-segment, all-electric MeganE model that will go official in 2022. The MeganE is based on the CMF-EV platform and it offers a range of up to 580km (WLTP cycle).

Official words

Line-up will include cost-efficient vehicles as well as sports cars

"10 new electric models will be conceived and up to one million electric vehicles will be manufactured by 2030, from cost-efficient urban vehicles to higher end sports cars," said Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group. "On top of efficiency, we are betting on iconic designs such as the beloved R5 to bring the Renault touch to electrification: making electric cars popular."

Partnerships

Renault has signed two partnerships for battery design and production

The target is to develop All Solid-State Battery technology by 2030

Renault Group has signed two major partnerships to make electrical mobility more accessible. The deal with Envision AESC entails setting up a gigafactory in Douai with a capacity of 9GWh in 2024 and reaching 24GWh by 2030. It has also signed an MoU with Verkore to create the first gigafactory for high performance batteries with an initial capacity of 10GWh from 2026 onwards.

Investment

Renault will invest around €2 billion for EV battery production

By 2030, around 90% of Renault's sales are expected to be made up of EVs, thus ensuring that the automaker achieves carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and globally by 2050. Renault is planning to make an investment of up to €2 billion to produce new, cost-effective, safe, as well as low-carbon batteries for its upcoming EVs.