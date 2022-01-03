Prior to unveiling, Husqvarna Vektorr previewed in spy shots

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 03, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

Husqvarna Vektorr spied on test; design revealed

Swedish automaker Husqvarna is expected to finally unveil its Vektorr scooter this year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the two-wheeler has been spied on the roads, revealing key details about its design. The pictures suggest that it will have a flat seat, oval-shaped mirrors, a circular headlight, and a digital instrument console, among others.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Husqvarna Vektorr was showcased in concept form in May last year. It offers the perfect combination of futuristic looks and great performance. Once, it heads to production, it will disrupt the electric two-wheeler market. It will also make its way to India. On our shores, the vehicle will take on rivals such as Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1.

Design The scooter will have alloy wheels and full-LED lighting

The Husqvarna Vektorr will draw styling cues from the Bajaj Chetak, featuring a slim indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a round headlight. The scooter should pack a digital instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. Its kerb weight will be disclosed later.

Information It will promise a range of 95km

The Husqvarna Vektorr will pack a 4kW electric motor linked to a 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup will allow the vehicle to hit a top speed of 45km/h and deliver a range of 95km per charge.

Safety It will get a front disc brake

In terms of safety equipment, the Husqvarna Vektorr will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. A combined braking system for better handling should also be available. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by a single-sided front fork and a rear mono-shock unit.

Information Husqvarna Vektorr: Pricing

The details related to the availability and pricing of the Husqvarna Vektorr will be announced at the time of its launch in India. However, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).