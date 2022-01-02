Ahead of launch in India, Tata Tiago CNG teased

Ahead of launch in India, Tata Tiago CNG teased

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 02, 2022, 08:33 pm 2 min read

Tata Motors teases its Tiago CNG in India

Prior to its launch in India, Tata Motors has teased the Tiago hatchback's CNG variant. Its unofficial bookings already started at select dealerships. As for highlights, the four-wheeler's design and interiors will be identical to the standard model. Under the hood, it will draw power from the same 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine, the output of which is likely to drop when running on CNG.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Apart from running on CNG, the new variant of the Tata Tiago will be the same as its standard counterpart. This move should aid the car in drawing out buyers as fuel prices continue to soar. The model will be priced competitively and affordably here. It will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Exteriors The car will have a chrome-surrounded grille and alloy wheels

The Tata Tiago CNG will have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights. It will be flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information It will run on an 85hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Tiago CNG will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 85hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The motor will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback will get two airbags and five seats

The Tata Tiago CNG will have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a USB charger. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, two airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors will be available.

Information Tata Tiago CNG: Pricing

In India, the Tata Tiago starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 7.07 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The CNG variant is expected to carry a slight premium over it.