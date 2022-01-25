Auto

Ford Bronco Raptor SUV goes official in the US

Jan 25, 2022

Ford reveals its Bronco Raptor SUV in the US (Photo credit: Ford)

US automaker Ford has revealed the Raptor version of the Bronco SUV in its home country. It will be up for grabs later this year. As for the highlights, the model offers visual updates, an upgraded chassis, and an improved suspension. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, EcoBoost V6 engine that makes at least 400hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Ford Bronco Raptor offers an ideal combination of head-turning looks and impressive performance. In the US, it should rack up quite a few sales and will rival the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.

As for availability in India, it may come here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) as the automaker has ceased its operations in the Indian market.

Exteriors The car has 17-inch wheels

Ford Bronco Raptor has a muscular hood with vents, a blacked-out grille with "FORD" lettering, a modular front bumper with built-in tow hooks, and circular headlights. It is offered in a Code Orange shade. It is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch wheels shod in 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 tires. Vertically-positioned taillamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel grace the rear end.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and 3-spoke steering wheel

Ford Bronco Raptor has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring upgraded seats from Ford Performance, a sunroof, "BRONCO" lettering on the dashboard, a large center console, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster with a special Raptor setting and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance It is fueled by a 3.0-liter V6 engine

Ford Bronco Raptor is fueled by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, EcoBoost V6 engine that makes 400hp/563Nm in the Explorer ST. The mill is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system with an improved transfer case as well as a higher-capacity clutch. An upgraded High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) system with Fox semi-active dampers ensures better handling.

Information Ford Bronco Raptor: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ford Bronco Raptor carries a starting price-tag of $69,995 (around Rs. 52.3 lakh) and its bookings will commence in March. It will arrive at dealerships there in late 2022.