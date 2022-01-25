Auto

Deliveries of Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure commence in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 25, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

Yezdi starts deliveries of Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure bikes in India (Photo credit: Yezdi)

Classic Legends has commenced deliveries of its Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure motorbikes in India. To recall, they were launched here earlier this month. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have an eye-catching design and offer lots of features, including a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster. They are powered by a BS6-compliant 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine sourced from the Jawa Perak.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yezdi brand has made a comeback in the Indian market thanks to Classic Legends, which also owns Jawa Motorcycles.

The Roadster takes on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the Scrambler rivals the Honda CB350RS, and the Adventure goes against Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Deliveries of the bikes are underway and they have been priced competitively to attract new customers.

Design The motorbikes have a Type-C charger and LED lighting

Yezdi Roadster (Photo credit: Yezdi) Yezdi Scrambler (Photo credit: Yezdi) Yezdi Adventure (Photo credit: Yezdi)

The Roadster has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a peashooter exhaust, and a pillion backrest, while the Scrambler flaunts a high-mounted fender, tuck-and-roll seat, and upswept exhaust. The Adventure gets panniers, a prominent beak, and a windshield. The motorcycles sit on a double-cradle frame. They have alloy/spoked wheels, LED headlights and taillamps, a Type-C charger (barring Roadster), and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster.

Information The vehicles run on a 334cc engine

The Yezdi trio runs on a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. In the Roadster, the motor generates 28.3hp/29Nm, while in the Scrambler and Adventure models, it churns out 28.7hp/28.2Nm and 29.8hp/29.9Nm, respectively. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety They get telescopic front forks

The three Yezdi motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and three riding modes: Road, Off-road, and Rain. Suspension duties on the Roadster and Scrambler are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end, while Adventure gets telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit.

Information Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure: Pricing

The Yezdi Roadster is priced between Rs. 1.98-2.06 lakh while the Scrambler starts at Rs. 2.05 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.11 lakh. Finally, the Adventure falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 2.10-2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).