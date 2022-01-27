Auto

Tesla delays production of its all-electric Cybertruck to 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 27, 2022, 05:05 pm 3 min read

Tesla Cybertruck to enter production in 2023 (Photo credit: Tesla)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has announced that the production of the much-awaited Cybertruck has been delayed to 2023. The vehicle was unveiled in 2019. It was slated to enter production in late 2021 but saw a change in plans to late 2022 and now to next year. Tesla aims to launch the Cybertruck along with Semi, Roadster, and a humanoid robot next year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tesla is yet to venture into the electric pickup truck segment as the Cybertruck remains marred by multiple delays.

The company is changing the vehicle's features and functions and also trying to make it more affordable.

Meanwhile, its rival Rivian is now delivering the R1T pickup truck whereas Ford will commence deliveries of its F-150 Lightning model in spring this year.

Future plans Tesla aims to build 2.5 lakh Cybertrucks per year

Despite the ongoing supply chain issues, Tesla has earned a record quarterly revenue and its deliveries this year have gone up by more than 50%. However, Musk has said that Tesla will not introduce any new models in 2022 as it might lower the delivery rate. The brand also hopes to manufacture 2.5 lakh Cybertrucks every year. However, the process will take time.

Exteriors The truck has armor glass and a single-bar headlamp

The Tesla Cybertruck has a body made of "Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled" stainless steel and Tesla armor glass that can absorb impact force and redirect it. The vehicle flaunts a single-bar headlight, an oversized single windscreen wiper, "invisible" door handles, flared wheel arches, and rugged wheels. It has a payload capacity of up to 1,587kg and can tow up to 6,350kg.

Information It promises a maximum range of 805km

The Cybertruck's base model with a single motor and rear-wheel-drive delivers a range of 402km, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant promises a range of 482km. Finally, the range-topping tri-motor all-wheel-drive version has a range of 805km. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Interiors The truck gets six seats and a 17.0-inch touchscreen

The Tesla Cybertruck has a spacious 6-seater cabin with a sunroof, a storage space beneath the second-row seats, a minimalist dashboard, and a yoke-style steering wheel. The four-wheeler houses a 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

Information Tesla Cybertruck: Pricing and availability

Tesla will disclose the availability details of the Cybertruck electric pickup at the time of its launch. In 2019, it was announced with a starting price-tag of $39,900 (around Rs. 30 lakh).