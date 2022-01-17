Dayun STS400C, with Benelli TNT300-inspired looks, arrives in China

Jan 17, 2022

Chinese automaker Dayun has launched the STS400C motorbike in its home country. Its availability on our shores seems unclear. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a burly look and gets an LED headlight as well as a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console. It is powered by a 400cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 41.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Dayun STS400C looks like a muscular version of the Benelli TNT300 and has been priced competitively in China. It might attract a lot of buyers in the country.

This vehicle is unlikely to be introduced on our shores. If it does come here, it will take on rivals such as the BMW G310R, Bajaj Dominar 400, and KTM 390 Duke.

Design The bike has an underbelly pan and single-piece seat

The Dayun STS400C sits on a trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank, single-piece seat, a silvered upswept exhaust, a rear tire hugger, an underbelly pan, and round mirrors. It flaunts a dual-tone red and silver shade. The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console with an ambient light sensor, an LED headlamp, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels.

Information It attains a top speed of 160km/h

The Dayun STS400C draws power from a 400cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 41.5hp of power and 35Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 160km/h.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Dayun STS400C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Dayun STS400C: Pricing and availability

In China, the Dayun STS400C sports a price figure of Yuan 25,999 (around Rs. 3.02 lakh). However, the company is yet to announce details related to the vehicle's availability in India.